Christopher Stephen Phillips Sells 52,749 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $582,348.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,375,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,945,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Stephen Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $896,094.08.

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00.

System1 Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SST stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. System1, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $37.10.

Institutional Trading of System1

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

SST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.