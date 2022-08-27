Chromia Reaches Market Cap of $94.38 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $94.38 million and $36.45 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

