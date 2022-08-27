Cindicator One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,979.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00128179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086958 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

