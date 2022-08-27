Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cingulate stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,365 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cingulate were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of CINGW remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.08.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

