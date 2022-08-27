Citigroup Boosts KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target to $23.80

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -1.98. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $99,559,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $164,002,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in KE by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in KE by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,660,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.