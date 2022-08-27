Citigroup Inc. Acquires 204,543 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,746,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of Mondelez International worth $235,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,071,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

