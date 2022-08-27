Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,449,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425,849 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $309,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 12,140,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,717,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

