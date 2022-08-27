Citigroup Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $179.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $189.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

CRM stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.31. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

