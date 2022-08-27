Citigroup Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $21.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.63.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 20,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

