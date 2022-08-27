Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clarkson Stock Down 0.4 %

Clarkson stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 590. Clarkson has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

