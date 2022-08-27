Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.33. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 25,127 shares traded.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Clean Coal Technologies

(Get Rating)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.