ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
CLIR stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.