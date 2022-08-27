CloakCoin Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2,530.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015845 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,878,234 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

