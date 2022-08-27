CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 81.3% in August

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 17,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

