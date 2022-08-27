CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,206,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,362. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.20.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

