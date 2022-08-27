CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.18%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

