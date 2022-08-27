Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Karen Penrose Purchases 232 Shares of Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15).
Cochlear Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.18.
Cochlear Company Profile
