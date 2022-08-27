Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Karen Penrose Purchases 232 Shares of Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

