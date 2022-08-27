Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$114.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$114.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$83.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$80.30 and a 12-month high of C$119.27.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2490378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,200,835.08. In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,200,835.08. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,800 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$100.84 per share, with a total value of C$685,678.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,764,612.50. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 158,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,681.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.