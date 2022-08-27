Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Up 1,482.8% in August

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 1,482.8% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,967,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coin Citadel Stock Performance

Shares of CCTL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Coin Citadel has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Coin Citadel

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

