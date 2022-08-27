Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,988 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,042.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,042.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,869 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

