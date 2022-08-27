Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $7.28. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 83,263 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 3.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $229.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
Featured Articles
