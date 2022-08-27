Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $7.28. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 83,263 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $229.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

