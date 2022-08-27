Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.