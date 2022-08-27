Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.