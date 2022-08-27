Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $140.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

