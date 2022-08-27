Comparing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DraftKings and RedBall Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 10 11 0 2.52 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

DraftKings presently has a consensus price target of $30.65, suggesting a potential upside of 85.43%. Given DraftKings’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -99.14% -88.80% -37.37% RedBall Acquisition N/A 20.41% 3.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DraftKings and RedBall Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $1.30 billion 10.73 -$1.52 billion ($3.79) -4.36 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A $6.78 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RedBall Acquisition beats DraftKings on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

