Comparing First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and First National Bank Alaska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.49 billion 3.06 $1.55 billion $7.34 13.00 First National Bank Alaska $174.22 million 4.68 $58.41 million $18.62 13.80

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Northern Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 4 9 0 2.57 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northern Trust and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Northern Trust currently has a consensus target price of $120.19, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 23.13% 14.82% 0.93% First National Bank Alaska N/A 10.63% 1.06%

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Northern Trust pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National Bank Alaska pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Trust beats First National Bank Alaska on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. It operates through 27 branches. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

