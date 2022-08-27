Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Computer Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSVI opened at $57.10 on Friday. Computer Services has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

