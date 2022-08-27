COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the first quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

