Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,465,326 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465,326 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.09% of New Gold worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $4,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Gold by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

NGD opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

