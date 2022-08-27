Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $41,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

