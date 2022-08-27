Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,073,828 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,828 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $42,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after purchasing an additional 828,531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,556,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,260,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,021,000 after purchasing an additional 721,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

