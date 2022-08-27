Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,912 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

FIS opened at $93.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

