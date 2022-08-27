Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,015 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

