Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.12 Million Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,706 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.12% of Resolute Forest Products worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94.
In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
