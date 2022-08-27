Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.25 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $29,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $109.82 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

