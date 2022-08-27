Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 110,256 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $38,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MNST opened at $89.15 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

