Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 448,455 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,455 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. abrdn plc raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 2.4 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

