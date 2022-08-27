Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

ED opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

