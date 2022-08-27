ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ContraFect Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.05.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

