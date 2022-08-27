Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) & Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $94.45 million 4.13 $23.50 million $2.37 12.61 Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Security Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Security Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 28.66% 11.48% 1.26% Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Security Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Security Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farmland, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine or interactive teller machine services; and online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and merchant credit card services. It also offers electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

About Security Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans. In addition, the company provides financial services that include individual retirement accounts; mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; transfers; fixed, variable, indexed, and immediate annuities; life insurance; college planning; and bill payment products and services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.