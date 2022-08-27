Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $5.08 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00025363 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $340.55 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00828933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Convex Finance Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,075,048 coins and its circulating supply is 67,077,290 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
