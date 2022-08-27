Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $5.08 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00025363 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $340.55 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00828933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,075,048 coins and its circulating supply is 67,077,290 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

