Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the July 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of CPS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.84.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%. The business had revenue of $605.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

