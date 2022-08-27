Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coty Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,146,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coty

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

