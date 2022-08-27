Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coty Price Performance

COTY stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

About Coty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

