Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Counter Press Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CPAQU remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. Counter Press Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Counter Press Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Counter Press Acquisition Company Profile

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

