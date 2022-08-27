Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Country Garden and International Land Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Country Garden $81.07 billion 0.10 $4.15 billion N/A N/A International Land Alliance $520,000.00 16.14 -$5.06 million N/A N/A

Country Garden has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Country Garden and International Land Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Country Garden N/A N/A N/A International Land Alliance N/A -461.66% -91.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Country Garden and International Land Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Country Garden 0 0 2 0 3.00 International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Country Garden beats International Land Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Country Garden

(Get Rating)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robots; sells electronic hardware and food; and provides interior decoration, landscape design, agriculture, investment and management consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

About International Land Alliance

(Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

