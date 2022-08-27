Covalent (CQT) One Day Volume Hits $444,784.00

Covalent (CQT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $17.82 million and $444,784.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00832835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Covalent Coin Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.
Buying and Selling Covalent
