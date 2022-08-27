Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford Purchases 26,924 Shares

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 26,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $171,505.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,062,178 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,073.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Crawford & Company Stock Down 1.8 %
Crawford & Company stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.
About Crawford & Company
