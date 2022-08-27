Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford Purchases 26,924 Shares

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford bought 26,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $171,505.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,062,178 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,073.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crawford & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Crawford & Company stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

About Crawford & Company

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.