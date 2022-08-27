Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Crawford United Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRAWA remained flat at $21.50 on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Crawford United has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $35.65.
About Crawford United
