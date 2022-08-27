Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Crawford United Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRAWA remained flat at $21.50 on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Crawford United has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $35.65.

Get Crawford United alerts:

About Crawford United

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.