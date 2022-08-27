CREDIT Reaches Market Capitalization of $196,364.90 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $196,364.90 and approximately $672.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

