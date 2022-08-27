Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.67.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $204.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

